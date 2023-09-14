Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Case against journo for ‘disrupting harmony’

The journalist was booked under various provisions of the IPC for allegedly promoting enmity between groups.  

Published: 14th September 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Media, News, Journalists

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seshadripuram police registered a case against the consulting editor of a private Hindi news channel, following a complaint from a Karnataka Minority Development Corporation (KMDC) official. The FIR was filed on Monday by Shiva Kumar S, officer at KMDC.

In the FIR, the complainant said that in a news programme, the journalist allegedly asserted that subsidies were being provided exclusively to minorities in Karnataka, and not to Hindus.

In the complaint, Kumar accused the scribe of disrupting communal harmony while airing the show, where the latter discussed the state government’s commercial vehicle subsidy scheme. The scheme offers subsidies to members of the minority community for purchasing commercial vehicles. Shekhar HT, DCP (Central), said an FIR was registered and questioning would be done.

The journalist was booked under various provisions of the IPC for allegedly promoting enmity between groups.

After the show aired on September 11, Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge took to social media platform X, and criticized the show as “deliberate and malicious”. Kharge also posted about it on X, mentioning that the government would take necessary legal action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIR journalist news

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp