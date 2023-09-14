Will reply to notice soon: Hariprasad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress MLC BK Hariprasad, who was issued a show-cause notice by the Congress disciplinary action committee for allegedly criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and sharing the stage with BJP and YSR Congress Party leaders at a Backward Classes conference in Bengaluru on September 9, has said that he will reply to the notice soon.

“I saw it (the notice) on WhatsApp. I will reply once I get a copy of the notice. The party has given me 10 days to reply to the notice. The matter is now between AICC and me,” he told reporters here.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a few ministers had written to the Congress high command seeking action against Hariprasad.

On Saturday, the senior MLC, who belongs to the Idiga community, had said one cannot become a socialist by wearing a Hublot watch, dhoti and khaki shorts inside, obliquely targeting Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi also said that the matter was now between the high command and Hariprasad.

“Let us see as to how responsibly he gives his reply,” he said. “This does not come under my purview. We are a disciplined party. What happens next is up to the high command,” DyCM DK Shivakumar said. Hariprasad has been targeting the CM ever since he was denied a cabinet berth.

BENGALURU: Senior Congress MLC BK Hariprasad, who was issued a show-cause notice by the Congress disciplinary action committee for allegedly criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and sharing the stage with BJP and YSR Congress Party leaders at a Backward Classes conference in Bengaluru on September 9, has said that he will reply to the notice soon. “I saw it (the notice) on WhatsApp. I will reply once I get a copy of the notice. The party has given me 10 days to reply to the notice. The matter is now between AICC and me,” he told reporters here. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a few ministers had written to the Congress high command seeking action against Hariprasad. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Saturday, the senior MLC, who belongs to the Idiga community, had said one cannot become a socialist by wearing a Hublot watch, dhoti and khaki shorts inside, obliquely targeting Siddaramaiah. Meanwhile, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi also said that the matter was now between the high command and Hariprasad. “Let us see as to how responsibly he gives his reply,” he said. “This does not come under my purview. We are a disciplined party. What happens next is up to the high command,” DyCM DK Shivakumar said. Hariprasad has been targeting the CM ever since he was denied a cabinet berth.