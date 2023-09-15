Efforts on to end graft by going paperless, says Byre Gowda 

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Conceding that rampant corruption prevails in the revenue department, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday said efforts are on to weed out corruption by going paperless.

Gowda said that the previous BJP government did not take enough initiative to implement the e-file concept. But he assured that the Congress government would be enforcing it to ensure hassle-free service to the public. He said in his office, most of the files are cleared online.

The deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and tahsildars have been instructed to send every file to Bengaluru online, he said but admitted that people still have a lot of grievances. Though there is a delay in disposing of cases related to dispute properties, he said most of the applications under Sakaala have been addressed.

There were around 180 pending files related to disciplinary action against officials and most of them have been disposed of after taking action against the guilty, he said.

The minister said that there is a plan to honour officers based on their performances. Earlier, Gowda visited the deputy tahsildar’s office at Dummavada village and Hirehonnalli village of Kalaghatagi taluk and assessed the staff performance and public services. He also undertook a surprise visit to the Hubballi tahsildar’s office, gathered information on how various sections were functioning, and directed the official to adopt the e-file system.

