Karnataka seer gets threat letter, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi promises action

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Nishkalamantapa Swamiji of Bailur Nishkalamantapa has received a threatening letter again over his ‘bold’ and progressive speeches. The seer has been threatened on several occasions in the past for adopting a ‘bold’ approach and delivering fearless speeches on progressive ideologies. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi met the seer on Thursday and said he would bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Addressing media persons, Jarkiholi said it was common for progressive thinkers and those involved in bringing a social change to get threatening calls and letters.

However, Jarkiholi said he had not received any kind of threatening calls so far. The government and its agencies would initiate necessary action whenever such an incident occurred, he said.

The people involved in constructive and progressive works should continue their attempts without getting disturbed by such situations, he said, adding that Nishkalamantapa Swamiji has been struggling hard to ensure that the ideologies and works of Lord Basavanna reach every home.

“We are also involved in taking messages of Budha, Basava and B R Ambedkar to every home. I keep meeting Nijagunanda Swamiji at regular intervals as our objectives and fight are similar,’’ added Jarkiholi.

