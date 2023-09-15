Kolar police save minor boy two hours after kidnap, arrest two suspects

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Within two hours of the kidnap of a minor boy, Kolar police swung into action under the direct supervision of Superintendent of Police M Narayan arrested two persons and rescued the boy.

As per police, the accused kidnapped the boy for ransom but their attempts did not succeed as the police blocked all the routes of the district.

The SP told TNIE that Srikanth, the suspect, had some financial troubles and was working in the brick factory owned by the boy's father.

He also added that both Srikanth and his accomplice Venkataraju had been following the boy for the last two days before kidnapping him.

Srikanth and Venkataraju were arrested near Somayajalapalli by three joint police teams under Rural Inspector Lokesh, and Sub-Inspectors of Bharathi and Srinivasapura.

