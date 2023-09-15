Home States Karnataka

Kolar police save minor boy two hours after kidnap, arrest two suspects

As per police, the accused kidnapped the boy for ransom but their attempts did not succeed as the police blocked all the routes of the district.

Published: 15th September 2023 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kidnap

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Within two hours of the kidnap of a minor boy, Kolar police swung into action under the direct supervision of Superintendent of Police M Narayan arrested two persons and rescued the boy.

As per police, the accused kidnapped the boy for ransom but their attempts did not succeed as the police blocked all the routes of the district.

The SP told TNIE that Srikanth, the suspect, had some financial troubles and was working in the brick factory owned by the boy's father.

He also added that both Srikanth and his accomplice Venkataraju had been following the boy for the last two days before kidnapping him. 

Srikanth and Venkataraju were arrested near Somayajalapalli by three joint police teams under Rural Inspector Lokesh, and Sub-Inspectors of Bharathi and Srinivasapura.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kidnap Kolar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp