NIA questions youth in Karnataka's Shahapur for alleged links with ISIS suspect

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Ranchi raided the house of one Khalid Ahmed (22) in Shahapur town of Yadgir district on Thursday morning on suspicion of his links with suspected ISIS terrorist Faizan who was arrested by the Ranchi police in July.

A senior police officer in Yadgir told TNIE that the NIA team raided the residence of Khalid situated at Guttipet of Shahapur town at 4 a.m. The officials interrogated Khalid and his father till 10 a.m.

It is alleged that Khalid was in touch with Faizan through Instagram. The NIA team led by Sachidananda Sharma has seized 2 mobile phones, photocopies of an Aadhaar card, ration card and PAN card from Khalid.

According to sources, the NIA team has asked Khalid to appear before the NIA officials in Ranchi on September 20 for further inquiry.

Speaking to the media later, Khalid confirmed that he was interrogated by the NIA team and has been asked to appear before it in its Ranchi office on September 20. Khalid said that he contacted Faizan only once without knowing that he was associated with the terror outfit. Khalid is working in a garage at Shahapur.

