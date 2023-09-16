As drought LOOMS, a no-frills Dasara this year

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state reeling under severe drought in most taluks, the government has cut down unnecessary expenditure for Mysuru Dasara, which was to be celebrated with great pomp. As per the official declaration, 195 of 237 taluks in Karnataka are drought-hit, which includes 161 severely drought-hit taluks. In 2022, the state government organised a grand Dasara that cost over Rs 26 crore, including events, lighting and other expenditures, the first such celebration after the pandemic hit.

Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, who is also Mysuru district minister, told TNIE that when a high-level committee decided to organise Dasara in a big way in July this year, the state was not facing drought. Now the situation has changed, and the focus is on reducing unnecessary expenditure. “We will cut down expenses wherever we can.

I will discuss it with Chief Minister Siddaramiah and decide,” he said. Asked if the government was planning a simple Dasara, he said the festival would be neither grand nor simple, and the regular rituals and traditions would be held. “It will be a moderate Dasara,” he said.

In Mysuru, preparations have already begun, and elephants are being trained for the big day, especially the elephant that carries the howdah. The government has finalised noted cinema music director Hamsalekha as chief guest to inaugurate the Dasara celebrations on October 15.

The annual Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, organised by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat and scheduled to be held at Mandya, and Hampi Utsav at Vijayanagar have been postponed due to the drought. People from various sections are also criticising the government for organising a grand Dasara when the state is staring at drought and farmers are in distress.

