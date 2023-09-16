Home States Karnataka

As drought LOOMS, a no-frills Dasara this year

In Mysuru, preparations have already begun, and elephants are being trained for the big day, especially the elephant that carries the howdah.

Published: 16th September 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Elephants rehearse for the Dasara Jamboo Savari with sandbags, on the premises of the Amba Vilas Palace, in Mysuru on Friday. (Photo | Udayashankar S)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the state reeling under severe drought in most taluks, the government has cut down unnecessary expenditure for Mysuru Dasara, which was to be celebrated with great pomp. As per the official declaration, 195 of 237 taluks in Karnataka are drought-hit, which includes 161 severely drought-hit taluks. In 2022, the state government organised a grand Dasara that cost over Rs 26 crore, including events, lighting and other expenditures, the first such celebration after the pandemic hit. 

Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, who is also Mysuru district minister, told TNIE that when a high-level committee decided to organise Dasara in a big way in July this year, the state was not facing drought. Now the situation has changed, and the focus is on reducing unnecessary expenditure. “We will cut down expenses wherever we can.

I will discuss it with Chief Minister Siddaramiah and decide,” he said. Asked if the government was planning a simple Dasara, he said the festival would be neither grand nor simple, and the regular rituals and traditions would be held. “It will be a moderate Dasara,” he said. 

In Mysuru, preparations have already begun, and elephants are being trained for the big day, especially the elephant that carries the howdah. The government has finalised noted cinema music director Hamsalekha as chief guest to inaugurate the Dasara celebrations on October 15.

The annual Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, organised by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat and scheduled to be held at Mandya, and Hampi Utsav at Vijayanagar have been postponed due to the drought. People from various sections are also criticising the government for organising a grand Dasara when the state is staring at drought and farmers are in distress. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephantsDasaraMysuru Dasara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp