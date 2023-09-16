BJP plans Cauvery Rakshana Yatra to protest release of water to TN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP slammed the State Government for failing to protect the interests of Karnataka farmers in the Cauvery water-sharing issue. Former CM BS Yediyurappa said that the State Government is releasing Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu as the DMK, which is in power in the neighbouring state is part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

He said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar should have taken the initiative to approach the Supreme Court much earlier. The government has completely failed to convince the apex court about the prevailing situation in the state, he added.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai demanded a compensation of Rs 25,000 for each acre to be paid to every farmer in the Cauvery basin and the BJP will undertake the Cauvery Rakshana Yatra in the Cauvery basin after September 21 to protest against the release of water.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with the leaders of the Cauvery basin, he said, “We have not released even 30 per cent of water to our farmers. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu farmers are growing the second crop. Our government miserably failed to make an impressive argument before the Cauvery Water Management Authority.”

He urged the government to put forth the ground reality in the Cauvery basin before the apex court and the CWMA.

Bommai said they have decided to undertake the Cauvery Jagruti yatra in every taluk in the Cauvery basin. The next course of action would be decided after September 21 as the case would come up for hearing on that day.

Meanwhile, former Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao said unable to face criticism about its performance, the State Government is threatening those who criticise the government. The government is trying to muzzle freedom of the press and booking cases against BJP workers criticising the government, he added.

