Conspiracy on to implement Manusmriti, it will push 90 per cent Indians into slavery: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that anti-Constitutional forces were conspiring to implement Manusmriti in the country which means 90 per cent of Indians will be forced back into slavery.

He was addressing a programme organised to mark the ‘International Day of Democracy’ by the Social Welfare Department on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha on Friday. On this occasion, thousands of people, including Siddaramaiah, read the Preamble of the Constitution.

“The Constitution begins with the sentence ‘We the people of India’. If we do not understand the intention of the Constitution and not follow it, we cannot build a better society,” he said, adding that his government works with secular and constitutional values. “But some people, who are opposing this, are conspiring to implement Manusmriti,” the Chief Minister said, adding that those who oppose the Constitution are trying to destroy it. “One has to be aware and careful...,” he further elaborated.

Siddaramaiah further said that the intention of his government is to return people’s money back to them.

Siddaramaiah said after the Constitution was adopted in India, the democratic system was officially implemented in the country.

“There has been democracy since the times of Lord Buddha and Basavanna. The debates held in the Parliament during the promulgation of the Constitution seem to reflect the importance of our Constitution and the mindset of the opponents of the Constitution,” the Chief Minister added.

According to data shared by the State Information Department, more than 2.31 crore people from across the world registered to read the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. On Friday, lakhs of people, including government employees, corporate sectors, school and college students and others read the Preamble of the Constitution.

