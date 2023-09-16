File suo motu cases on misinformation, hate speech: Siddaramaiah to top cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he has instructed senior police officers to take stringent action against those who indulge in spreading misinformation, peddling fake news and delivering hate speech. After taking part in the Senior Police Officers’ Annual Conference here on Friday, the CM told reporters that he has given clear instructions to the officers to initiate legal action against those who are found to be spreading misinformation and giving hate speeches.

“I have asked them to register a suo motu case if no complaint is filed and initiate action,” Siddaramaiah added. The CM’s statement came a day after IT-BT minister Priyank Khare announced the framework of the proposed fact-checking unit.

The CM said DCPs and SPs will be held responsible if they fail to curb incidents of crime in their jurisdiction. “We will not limit to punishing only the lower-rung staff. The officers can not sit at home or office and control crime. I have directed them to visit police stations and go on patrolling regularly. If DCPs and SPs fail to curb crimes, they will be held responsible,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also said that police should shed their arrogance and be friendly with the public. “Irrespective of the background, every citizen who comes to a police station should be treated with respect, his grievance should be heard and FIR should be registered,” he elaborated. Stating that the police should work with commitment as there is a direct connection between the law and order situation and the development of a state, the CM said he wants the police to work as per the expectations of the people. He said a special campaign will be held to fight the drug menace.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, Additional Chief Secretary to Government Rajneesh Goel, DG & IGP Alok Mohan, and others were present on the occasion.

