Home States Karnataka

In boost to Congress, several JDS, BJP ex-corporators join party 

This comes as a setback for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as most of the leaders who quit, including former corporators, hail from the strong Vokkaliga community.

Published: 16th September 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Several JDS and BJP leaders join the Congress in the presence of KPCC chief DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | Express) 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders from the Padmanabhanagar Assembly constituency represented by former minister R Ashoka joined the Congress in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday.  This comes as a setback for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as most of the leaders who quit, including former corporators, hail from the strong Vokkaliga community.

Attempts by the BJP state brass to stop the “disgruntled” leaders from quitting the party went in vain as they attacked Ashoka accusing him of going against them in the Vokkaliga Community Association elections and also during BBMP Mayoral polls.  

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and his daughter Sowmya Reddy, a former MLA, were present on the occasion. There are murmurs in political circles of Sowmya contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bengaluru South constituency. Sowmya had lost the recent Assembly elections from the Jayanagar constituency.

The list of leaders who joined the Congress includes Prasad Babu alias Kabaddi Babu, considered the Man Friday of JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy; Babu’s son Pawan; Padmanabhanagar BJP mandal president Rangarame Gowdru; former deputy mayor L Srinivas; former TP  member Anjinappa, and former corporators Shobha Anjinappa, Balakrishna, Suguna  Balakrishna, U Krishnamurthy, Supriya Shekar, Narasimha Nayak H Narayan, H Suresh, Venkataswamy Naidu, and L Govindaraju and former ZP member Lakshmi Suresh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPjdsVokkaliga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp