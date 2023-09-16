In boost to Congress, several JDS, BJP ex-corporators join party 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders from the Padmanabhanagar Assembly constituency represented by former minister R Ashoka joined the Congress in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday. This comes as a setback for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as most of the leaders who quit, including former corporators, hail from the strong Vokkaliga community.

Attempts by the BJP state brass to stop the “disgruntled” leaders from quitting the party went in vain as they attacked Ashoka accusing him of going against them in the Vokkaliga Community Association elections and also during BBMP Mayoral polls.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and his daughter Sowmya Reddy, a former MLA, were present on the occasion. There are murmurs in political circles of Sowmya contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bengaluru South constituency. Sowmya had lost the recent Assembly elections from the Jayanagar constituency.

The list of leaders who joined the Congress includes Prasad Babu alias Kabaddi Babu, considered the Man Friday of JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy; Babu’s son Pawan; Padmanabhanagar BJP mandal president Rangarame Gowdru; former deputy mayor L Srinivas; former TP member Anjinappa, and former corporators Shobha Anjinappa, Balakrishna, Suguna Balakrishna, U Krishnamurthy, Supriya Shekar, Narasimha Nayak H Narayan, H Suresh, Venkataswamy Naidu, and L Govindaraju and former ZP member Lakshmi Suresh.

