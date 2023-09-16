Karnataka High Court relief for minister D Sudhakar in land dispute case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief for Minister for Planning and Statistics D Sudhakar, the Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed further proceedings against him and three others in connection with an FIR filed by the Yelahanka police based on a complaint of alleged assault and atrocity on a woman in a land dispute case.

After hearing the petition challenging the FIR, Justice M Nagaprasanna stayed further proceedings against Seven Hills Developers and Traders, its director and Minister D Sudhakar, and one Srinivasan G and Bhagyamma, and issued notice to the police.

The dispute is related to a piece of land with survey No 108/1 at Gandhinagar, KHB Colony, Yelahanka, the FIR stated. Subbamma, in her complaint on September 10, alleged that Seven Hills Developers and Traders had fraudulently got a sale deed from her family for the land. She alleged that Sudhakar, Srinivas G, Bhagyamma, and 40 others trespassed on her land on Saturday and demolished the compound wall and sheds.

When Subbamma and others objected to the demolition, the trespassers allegedly assaulted her daughter Asha and hurled casteist slurs at them. Civil cases are still pending before the city civil court and the high court in this connection. Based on her complaint, the police had booked Sudhakar, Srinivas, Bhagyamma, and others under various Sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC.

