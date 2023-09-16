Scanty rain, low dam levels force ryots to avoid paddy cultivation 

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With sparse rain and reservoir levels fast receding, many farmers of the Cauvery basin have not taken up paddy cultivation, fearing that water storage in the dams would not be sufficient for the crop.

Farmers who depend on the Visvesvaraya canal and feeder canals in Malavalli and Maddur in Mandya district, and those of Talakadu region in T Narsipur and parts of Kollegal who depend on the Kabini reservoir, are the worst affected as they have not been able to sow the kharif crop.

However, farming activities picked up in July end and gained momentum when water in the KRS reservior rose to 113ft, against 124.8ft, and the Kabini level shot up to 2282ft, as against 2284ft. The Irrigation Consultative Committee assured them that they would give 15 watering days a month in both KRS and Kabini achukat to grow semi-crops. But the KRS level dropped to 97.38ft, with the government releasing 25tmcft water to Tamil Nadu, following directions from the Cauvery Water Management Authority, and the Kabini level dropping to 2276.25ft.

Paddy cultivation and farming have taken a beating in Malavalli and Maddur taluks of Mandya district, as water has not reached the tail-end region. However, paddy transplantation has been taken up in a few patches that depend on water in tanks and irrigation pump sets.

Talakadu region, known for paddy cultivation, has been hit with many farmers fearing they would not get enough water for the crop and giving up paddy cultivation. A few tried to grow pulses but could not get a good yield due to scanty rain, said Purshotham, a farmer. While many in Sisale, Mugur and parts of Kollegal taluk are looking up to the skies to save their crops, standing sugarcane crops are also badly hit without sufficient water from feeder canals.

