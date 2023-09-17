‘Clustering of schools to transform public education in Karnataka': Minister Madhu Bangarappa

By Express News Service

Clustering of schools will help transform the public education system in Karnataka as there are many schools with just a fraction of teachers and students. Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) are a tried and tested model, and with it, infrastructure and quality of education will improve, says Madhu Bangarappa, Karnataka Minister of School Education and Literacy, during an interaction with the editors and staff of The New Sunday Express. With a keen interest in implementing the State Education Policy (SEP), he said the transition from National Education Policy (NEP) to SEP will be smooth and beneficial for all without a political agenda.

What is the need for State Education Policy? Won’t students suffer due to policy changes?

We made a commitment in the manifesto and people voted for us because of it. We will keep our word. People believe that SEP is better than NEP. I was the 2023 manifesto vice-president with Dr G Parameshwara as chairman. SEP will be more friendly and closer to all of us. In our country, each state has a different culture and language. Everything cannot be put in one book. Our children do not need Hindutva-infused or ideological-based studies. What we have done is not against any political party nor in favour of any party. It is done in the interest of students. It will be more relevant to our state, our culture and our language.

Will the implementation of SEP from next academic year be possible?

We are positive. There will not be much difference between NEP and SEP in primary school education than in higher education. The departments are working on the changes without causing much trouble to students or teachers. I respect Hindi, but my mother tongue is Kannada. People have started liking English as the medium of learning, not because the British ruled us, but because English is a global language and can give students more exposure.

How is the government going to implement SEP?

We have to do it step by step. I am not technically qualified to give many details. It will be worked out by the experts, with a committee. We have to understand what parents need. The transition will be gradual. It depends on the higher education minister too. Already, NEP has been implemented and the change won’ tbe sudden. It will be balanced, otherwise children will be affected. We have to be organised as far as the teaching style is concerned.

The government recently announced three board exams. Won’t two have sufficed?

Let me give an example. In the Olympic Games of high jump, why do athletes get three chances? So that the athletes can perfect their scores. The government can easily accommodate three board exams. This is just to give a chance to students and they should not remain a liability. The subject teacher concerned must prepare students for all three board exams. This has not been tried anywhere else in the country. The best of three exam marks will be considered and it will be implemented from the next academic year.

Don’t you think it’s a burden for teachers and administration?

It is the duty of the teacher. When it comes to cost, it is very nominal and the government can afford it as the department’s budget is Rs 33,000 crore.

Can you tell us more about Karnataka Public Schools?

In the last four years, the admission rates have gone up 450% in KPS. There is a lot of demand. There are around 1,000 government schools with zero students. They lack facilities and infrastructure. Schools with fewer students will be clustered. KPS with minor corrections will be a success. We are aiming for one KPS for every three gram panchayats. Transportation will be provided to students. In the next two years, I want to transform at least 600 KPSs. Right now, we have about 200 KPS model schools in Karnataka. In the next three years, the target is 1,100.

What about the funds?

There is a fund crunch and we are getting money through CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds of corporates. I have got a commitment of over Rs 600 crore, while our target is Rs 2,500 crore. The money will not be with the department, but with different CSR teams.

Will more students be enrolled in government schools from the next academic year?

I have to get them back. They are paying higher fees in private and aided schools. They have gone to those schools because the government schools lack infrastructure. If all facilities are provided in the government schools, definitely the students will come back.

After clustering, what will happen to the existing schools? Will they be closed and what will be the average distance for children to travel?

No school will be closed. Even the teachers will come to the KPS. The property will remain. For example, if there are only 10 students in a school, nobody will send their children to such schools. MLAs will have to choose which schools should be clustered. I get calls from BJP MLAs to do something about it as there are functioning schools but no teachers or students. More schools will be clustered in Malnad where the population is spread out and schools are more. In places like these, KPS will help. In my constituency, there are 32 schools with zero students.

Should the government not look at increasing the budget for the education department, instead of seeking CSR funds?

My budget is not too tight. The CM and DyCM are getting me funds. If I don’t get it from CSR, I will have to take it from the government. I am asking companies to invest in education, instead of developing parks. The CM too has assured me of funds. I am not reducing my budget. I’m just managing it.

Recently, the cabinet decided to investigate the poor quality of school uniforms. But what about this academic year where they are wearing substandard uniforms?

I blame the BJP government. Students are not supposed to wear them, but for this academic year, nothing much can be done. The government will take strict action against all those responsible. The money for the School Development Management Committee (SDMC) was sent a month ago, but the problem is also because of the transfer of teachers. When transfers happen, work stops. This will also impact administration. Around 32,000 teachers have taken transfers through counselling. I did not transfer them, they applied voluntarily. From the next academic year, everything will be streamlined.

Do you want to tighten the permission given to start private schools to improve government schools?

Private organisations legally have the right to open new schools, and I am nobody to stop them. I have to give permission. I aim to improve our schools (government schools) which have been neglected for a long time, which is why clustering is important. I am not targeting any private schools.

But what about schools running illegally, or without proper permissions?

There are 1,600 illegal schools running without registration. When we came to power, the academic year had already started. Children are already studying in these schools and they are mostly private or unaided institutions. I don’t have the facilities to move them. We have made the rules very strict and given them warnings. From next year, they will not be allowed to admit students. If we do it mid-term, parents and students will be helpless.

Drinking water is still a problem in government schools…

Out of 100, about 10 schools may have some issues. Mainly, water is not a problem. Basic facilities are given, but the media blows up some issues. I get a lot of complaints regularly and they are resolved. We have 76,000 schools and the administration has to be strict, but it lacks in some places.

Drug abuse is on the rise in schools. How are you going to address this?

It needs a multi-departmental approach. The main plug has to be pulled. Rules and regulations also come into play, and we are trying to solve what is possible at our level. Recently, in Mangaluru, chocolate-laced drugs were found and we acted on it. There is drug abuse, but it is not rampant.

What about shortage of teachers? Isn’t it one of the reasons for children dropping out?

I have got a platter full of problems. We’ve taken the highest number of guest teachers -- 43,000 have been recruited, while we need 53,000 more. However, guest teachers are not permanent and are paid less. We want permanent ones. We have selected 15,000 teachers and recruited 13,500. A case on this is also pending before the High Court. Teachers, too, are frustrated. Clustering of schools will reduce the shortage of teachers. There are instances where a teacher is teaching just 10 students, but can teach at least 50.

How will the government provide appropriate support to children with learning disabilities?

Right now we cannot do it. That’s why we need a KPS system, where students with disabilities can be given special treatment. Currently, if one teacher is teaching five classes it cannot be possible. So we need to streamline the process and improve the system altogether. Our immediate goal is 600 schools and in the long run, we want to develop 2,000 KPS all over Karnataka.

Do you plan to promote sports in schools?

With a strong KPS system, we will be able to do that. Not just sports but other extracurricular activities, too.

What about basic hygiene in schools?

Basic hygiene is lacking in schools. The previous government allocated only Rs 10,000 per school for 10 months, which is the duration that schools remain open in a year. We have increased it to Rs 20,000 per school. Again, clustering will help. Five schools will get Rs 1 lakh and that will improve management and maintenance of all facilities in the school. With good infrastructure, I can guarantee an 80-85% success rate.

Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has public policies like free health care and education. Are you trying the same?

I will never compare. Who knows, I might be better than them. The scale in Karnataka, which we are working on, is much bigger. AAP in Delhi is managing a size that is equal to Belagavi in geographical area and population, but my limit is 30 times bigger.

Tell us about the Sasya Shyamala Scheme and practical classes that will help boost the students’ scores.

It is about planting saplings and nurturing them. When students visit 20 years later, they will see full-grown trees. The rules and plans for the project have been drawn out. This will also be a part of the students’ curriculum. It will carry 20% marks and will be a part of their practicals. This will also help reduce the final exam stress.

A report showed that 17,000 girls left II PUC because of the hijab controversy. How will the government bring them back?

I don’t want to talk much about it. It’s shameful. We are supposed to give education to all and as far as I’m concerned it’s in the court.

How has your father and former CM, late S Bangarappa inspired you?

I don’t know how big my father was. I am still getting to know him from people who keep talking about him. My father once said, ‘You may send people empty-handed, but do not hurt their sentiments by giving them false assurances’.

You have a film background, you are involved in the education sector by running schools and you are now a minister. Which role do you like the most?

I feel I fit into all roles. If I am not comfortable, I will not take up that work. When election results were declared on May 13, we were at a private hotel when the portfolios were being decided. Initially, I was being assigned another portfolio, but (DyCM) Shivakumar said, ‘Madhu should be given a tough job’, and I was given this portfolio.

People have started liking English as the medium of learning, not because the British ruled us, but because English is a global language and can give students more exposure. How is the government going to implement SEP? We have to do it step by step. I am not technically qualified to give many details. It will be worked out by the experts, with a committee. We have to understand what parents need. The transition will be gradual. It depends on the higher education minister too. Already, NEP has been implemented and the change won' tbe sudden. It will be balanced, otherwise children will be affected. We have to be organised as far as the teaching style is concerned. The government recently announced three board exams. Won't two have sufficed? Let me give an example. In the Olympic Games of high jump, why do athletes get three chances? So that the athletes can perfect their scores. 