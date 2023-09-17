Ediga seer, minister Madhu Bangarappa trade barbs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ediga community seer Pranavananda and community leader and Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa indulged in a political slugfest on Saturday.

Swamiji, who is said to be Congress MLC BK Hariprasad’s camp, had alleged that he faced a threat to his life from Madhu Bangarappa’s supporters and he will file a complaint with the Bengaluru police commissioner.

He was also upset with Madhu’s statement that he is a bogus Swami and his antecedents should be verified.

The seer said, “Ours is appa tradition of becoming swamis, where marriage is permitted.

”Targeting Madhu, he said, “What is his contribution to the community except for being the son of former chief minister late S Bangarappa? It’s unbecoming of him as a minister to insult me. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should act against him. I will also write to the Assembly Speaker and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.”

Madhu said, “Let him complain to whoever he wants.” He added that he is not against Hariprasad being inducted as a minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet.

