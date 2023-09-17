Minister Rajanna seeks 3 more DyCMs in Karnataka

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna on Saturday floated the idea of appointing three more deputy chief ministers in Karnataka to help boost Congress’ prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Rajanna, a staunch supporter of CM Siddaramaiah, said he will take a delegation of like-minded legislators and party leaders to New Delhi to present his idea before the Congress high command.

“This is my personal opinion. I will write to the high command. I will meet the party top brass in October. The high command should take a call as to who should be made three DyCMs. It is in the interest of the party,” he elaborated.

Rajanna clarified that he is not in the race for the post.

“If leaders from communities that largely voted for Congress in the Assembly elections are made DyCMs, it will help the party in the Lok Sabha polls. A few MLAs have conveyed the same thoughts to me,” he added.

Rajanna suggested that the three DyCM posts should be given to leaders from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities.

He clarified that he is not against the present DyCM DK Shivakumar, who is also the president of the Congress state unit. “I am not against DK Brothers. I am happy that Shivakumar is DyCM,” he added.

Defending his statement, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said there is nothing wrong with the demand as it has good intentions. “He (Rajanna) felt that it will help the party win more LS seats. The high command will take a final decision,” he added.

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said he did not understand why Rajanna issued such a statement, but the high command will take a decision. RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge in Kalaburagi said that there is no proposal before the Congress high command to appoint three DyCMs in the state. Priyank is the son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. On Rajanna's demand, Priyank said the former has the right to express his feelings.

