Senior specialist doctor suspended for accepting bribe in Karnataka; probe underway

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The specialist doctor caught on camera accepting a bribe at the Virajpet Community Hospital has been suspended with immediate effect. The order was passed by the state Health and Family Welfare Department commissioner Dr. Randeep.

Dr Srinivas Murthy was working as the orthopaedic specialist at the Virajpet Community Hospital. On September 14, Dr Srinivas Murthy was caught on camera demanding a bribe of Rs 3,000 to conduct an autopsy of a suicide victim.

Patient Govindachari, a native of Gundlupet, had consumed poison and died even as the case was referred to Virajpet Hospital. Following the police case, the autopsy of the dead body was to be conducted even as the kin of Govindachari requested the hospital doctor Srinivas Murthy to conduct the post-mortem on the same day. However, Dr Srinivas was caught on camera demanding a bribe of Rs 3000 to conduct an autopsy on the same day.

Following the release of the video across social media, the Kodagu DHO Dr. Satish Kumar reported the incident to the state health department commissioner even as Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna recommended the suspension of the accused doctor.

The state health commissioner Dr. Randeep has now ordered for the immediate suspension of the accused doctor. A detailed probe has been ordered by the commissioner and the accused doctor will be posted at the Community Hospital in Hosanagar of Shivamogga district until the completion of the investigation.

