Will clear temple encroachments: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: “Immovable properties of the temples under Muzrai department will be surveyed and the survey process will be recorded. Further, measures will be taken to clear all the encroachments,” said Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

He was speaking after holding a high-level meeting with the top officials of the Muzrai department here on Saturday.

Measures will be taken to install CCTV cameras in all the temples across the state, he said and added that facilities will be made for devotees older than 65 years and those who are physically challenged to avail hassle-free darshan.

He warned the officials that action would be initiated against them if the temple premises and restrooms are not kept clean. He also directed officials to take steps to enable devotees to book rooms and online sevas through mobile apps. Reddy said measures will be taken to ban the sale of tobacco and alcohol from about 100-meter radius of the temple.

