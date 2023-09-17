Home States Karnataka

Will clear temple encroachments: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Reddy said measures will be taken to ban the sale of tobacco and alcohol from about 100-meter radius of the temple. 

Published: 17th September 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Immovable properties of the temples under Muzrai department will be surveyed and the survey process will be recorded. Further, measures will be taken to clear all the encroachments,” said Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

He was speaking after holding a high-level meeting with the top officials of the Muzrai department here on Saturday.

Measures will be taken to install CCTV cameras in all the temples across the state, he said and added that facilities will be made for devotees older than 65 years and those who are physically challenged to avail hassle-free darshan.

He warned the officials that action would be initiated against them if the temple premises and restrooms are not kept clean. He also directed officials to take steps to enable devotees to book rooms and online sevas through mobile apps. Reddy said measures will be taken to ban the sale of tobacco and alcohol from about 100-meter radius of the temple. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
encroachments CCTV camera darshan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp