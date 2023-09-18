Amit Malviya targets CM, depicts Siddaramaiah as anti-Sanatan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Sunday posted videos on X, showing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before and after the Assembly election. The intent was to depict Siddaramaiah as a proponent of anti-Sanatan Dharma.

With six months to go for the Lok Sabha elections, religion has become a hot topic and the BJP is going all out to show the Congress as anti-Sanatana. There are already many WhatsApp and social media messages that have been circulating, seeking to show the ruling Congress in anti-Hindu light.

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “Every trivial issue is amplified when it evidently can be neglected. The BJP IT cell has been fine tuned to look for religious issues and escalate them to toxic levels. These issues need to resonate with the reality on the ground. But it doesn’t.’’

BJP MLC Adagur Vishwanath said, “Sanatan Dharma is not about someone accepting mangalarathi or not. It is left to one’s choice, but without knowing the perspective it is difficult to comment. Sanatan Dharma is about loving all. But where is the space for Dalits and OBCs in Sanatan Dharma. Let us not forget that Dharma Guru Basavanna criticised Sanatana Dharma and started a faith called Lingayat dharma to include everyone. Kanaka Dasa too started a movement to include all.’’

H Hanumanthappa, former chairman of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and former MP, said, “The common man should understand that no one should exploit religion or religious sentiments for votes. Such misuse is only to benefit one’s party and ikt is not fair.’’

