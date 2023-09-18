Ex-Navy officer dies in accident on Mysuru-Bengaluru NH

By Express News Service

MUSURU: A retired Indian Navy officer died and four others were seriously injured in a car accident on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Access-controlled Highway at Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The police said Kishore Babu (45) of Anekal near Bengaluru died on the spot while his brother Naveen Babu, friends Yuvaraj, Ramesh and Dhanpal were seriously injured. Babu hails from Tamil Nadu and had served in the Indian Navy.

They were travelling from Anekal to Ooty via Mysuru when the accident occurred around 5.30 am at Naguvanahalli. The SUV was being driven recklessly and collided with another car which was travelling in the front and overturned. Due to the impact, the SUV caught fire.

Locals rescued the four injured persons. They were rushed to KR Hospital in Mysuru and Government hospital in Srirangapatna. However, Babu who was thrown out of the car died on the spot. Fire tenders, which rushed to the spot, doused the fire. Srirangapatna Rural police have registered a case and are investigating.

