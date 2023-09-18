Karnataka: Green Ganesha still a big challenge

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

Under high festive spirits, there is always an undercurrent of unrest rising from the government imposing multiple restrictions. But people forget that the purpose of every festival is not just to celebrate, but to nurture culture and strengthen basic principles of environment protection and ensure peace.

Since a decade, Central and state governments have been striving to ensure eco-friendly festivals, but have been unable to attain 100 per cent success. This is not just limited to eco-friendly Ganesha Chaturthi, but to achieving eco-friendly festivities across communities.

However, for this year’s Ganesha Chaturthi, efforts of the past seem to be showing results in some districts. At a meeting of all district commissioners chaired by the chief secretary on September 15, Udupi was listed as the first district in Karnataka to go 100 per cent eco-friendly, with zero large-sized Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. Karwar was also on the list with 95 per cent success in eco-friendly idols, Mangaluru reported 90-95 per cent compliance, and Shivamogga showed 70 per cent success.

But Bengaluru, the state capital, is lagging far behind. According to Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), the success rate is just around 20 per cent. The reason is the vast unorganized sector involved in the manufacture and sale of PoP idols, and political involvement in putting up pandals and bringing idols.

“We have no problem with small idols as all of them are made of clay. The problem is with large idols. Although manufacturers and sellers claim it is clay, it is not. It is nearly impossible to have any idol taller than 5ft made with 100 per cent mud. It is heavy, and difficult to bake and transport. So we are insisting that smaller idols, under 5ft tall, be used. We have been struggling since 2016,” says a senior KSPCB officer.

Scientist and rain water harvesting expert AR Shivakumar says the problem is not just with PoP idols but also heavy metals and chemical paints used. Glossy paints are used to get a shine and make the idols look attractive, but are harmful to the environment. Oil and chemicals released from them form a layer over the water bodies during immersion, diminishing dissolved oxygen levels and leading to the death of fish.

A senior KSPCB official admits that very little success has been attained in lead- and chemical-free painted idols. “We are insisting that eco-friendly paints – like vegetable and organic colours – be used. But manufacturers and sellers are not using them,” the official says.

Senior environmental officer, KSPCB, Yateesh G says PoP does not dissolve in water. “It is harmful to the environment. Gypsum is heated at 120-180 degree Celsius to create PoP. It is then mixed with cement to make idols. Its disposal is also harmful to the environment,” he says.

To achieve an eco-friendly festival, the state government on September 15 issued a government order banning the sale, manufacture and immersion of PoP idols. Also, as per Section 24 of the Water Act, 1974, it is a criminal offence to pollute water bodies. Government agencies have been authorised to file cases under the Environment Protection Act, Section 15.

A senior government official, insisting on anonymity, said: “Once the idol is installed, we cannot do anything. So we are taking measures to ensure that PoP idols are not installed. We made the single-window clearance stringent. Police and corporations are instructed to check details of idols before giving permission.

No permission is being given for installation of PoP idols. It can be achieved, provided there is no political interference. In many instances, pandals have the backing of MLAs, MPs and former corporators. This is a major problem in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mangaluru and other tier-2 cities.”

A senior temple priest, not wanting to be identified, says: “We are installing a large PoP idol as we have already booked it. The government starts making announcements and issues orders when the festival is round the corner.

They should start the exercise a year in advance and give people economical alternatives. Roping in heads of various religious institutions and mutts to create awareness is a good move, but other options should be made available.” Rajanna Narendra, a member of the Bengaluru Mahanagara Ganeshotsav Samiti, said they were working on promoting environmentally-friendly idols, but it becomes difficult when politicians or eminent people are involved in setting up pandals and sponsoring the show.

ECO EFFORTS

BENGALURU: The BBMP, police and DC’s office formed 63 sub-division offices to give clearance for installing eco-friendly idols. Designated immersion sites were listed in 39 locations, along with 418 mobile immersion tanks, accepting only clay idols. Teams of marshals, police, revenue and transport department officials have also been formed to conduct raids and seize PoP idols.

UDUPI: Around 478 Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava Samitis are making sure that PoP idols are not used in the manufacture of Ganesha idols. Dr KM Raju, environmental officer of Udupi, said people should follow guidelines to make sure it is an eco-friendly festival. He added that some decorative items used in making idols are not eco-friendly, hence idol-makers should pay attention towards this too.

KALABURAGI: KSPCB is facing difficulties in popularising eco-friendly idols. Regional KSPCB officer Manjappa says they are not getting a good response from manufacturers, sellers and the public on using eco-friendly idols. “Our officers are constantly visiting police stations to lodge complaints against manufacturers and sellers. Police have not registered a single case till Thursday evening in Kalaburagi district,” he says.

BIDAR: Manjappa says it’s the same with Bidar district, which is represented by Forest and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre. Only recently, KSPCB got a police acknowledgement for a complaint registered in Bhalki of Bidar district.

DHARWAD: The district administration listed helpline numbers on which the public can call the authorities and give information about the manufacture or sale of PoP idols. Samples are collected from the point of sale and sent for testing. Some vendors have been warned and made to return PoP stock. Manufacturers have been slapped with penalties of up to Rs 10,000 under th relevant acts. Checkposts have been set up along border areas.

SHIVAMOGGA: Maheshwarappa MS, regional officer, KSPCB, says awareness has been created among the public and in schools and colleges to use eco-friendly idols. No one is allowed to immerse idols in water bodies. So far, no cases have been registered against manufacturers or sellers. There is also an increased demand for eco-friendly idols in Shivamogga city.

kodagu: The National Green Corps (NGC) has been striving for the past 12 years to make Ganesha Chathurthi celebrations eco-friendly. NGC members visit government schools and conduct workshops to promote eco-friendly idols. The same was done during the Covid-19 pandemic. Students are also creating public awareness for an eco-friendly festival.

VIJAYAPURA: Despite Supreme Court orders, open wells and other natural water bodies have been used in the past for idol immersion. However, since 2017, stern measures have been put in place to stop this. Fences have been created to protect water bodies and only designated locations are allowed. Many Ganesha mandalis have voluntarily stopped installing large PoP idols.

GADAG: Idol-makers’ association is now selling idols at APMC markets to avoid PoP idols. The idea of manufacturing and selling idols under one roof started a decade ago to ensure no PoP was used. Idol-makers’ association secretary Muttanna Bharadi has requested the public to buy only eco-friendly idols. In some cases, locals have reported the sale of POP idols, but while the sellers escaped, the idols were seized.

BELAGAVI: Several environmentalists, NGOs, the city corporation and police officials have been engaged in creating awareness about the importance of eco-friendly idols for several years, but have seen a tepid response. So far, police have not filed a single case against any person for installing PoP idols. Manoj Sutar, founder, Ayu Foundation, an NGO, says eco-friendly Ganeshas are the need of the hour because PoP idols do not dissolve in water.

MYSURU: ysuru City Corporation health department officials seized PoP idols at Hebbal on September 5, following a complaint from the public.

HASSAN: The district authority has come up with guidelines for eco-friendly celebrations. Deputy Commissioner C Satyabhama banned the manufacture and sale of idols ordered to allot temporary sheds for merchants to sell idols, while abiding by rules. Venkatesh Achar, a sculptor, says Ramasagara of Arasikere taluk is popular for manufacturing Ganesha idols as clay is available in large quantities there.

Prakash Samaga/Udupi; Ramakrishna Badsheshi/Kalaburgi; Mallikarjun Hiremath/Dharwad; Arpita I/Shivamogga; Prajna GR/Madikeri; Firoz Rozindar/Vijayapura; Raghottam Koppar/Gadag; Tushar A Majukar/Belagavi, BK Lakshmikantha/Mysuru; and BR Udaya Kumar/Hassan



Karwar was also on the list with 95 per cent success in eco-friendly idols, Mangaluru reported 90-95 per cent compliance, and Shivamogga showed 70 per cent success. But Bengaluru, the state capital, is lagging far behind. According to Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), the success rate is just around 20 per cent. The reason is the vast unorganized sector involved in the manufacture and sale of PoP idols, and political involvement in putting up pandals and bringing idols. "We have no problem with small idols as all of them are made of clay. The problem is with large idols. Although manufacturers and sellers claim it is clay, it is not. It is nearly impossible to have any idol taller than 5ft made with 100 per cent mud. It is heavy, and difficult to bake and transport. 