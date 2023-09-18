Home States Karnataka

Nipah scare: Chikkamagaluru shuts doors on tourists from Kerala

Owners of homestays, hotels told not to allow people from neighbouring state

Published: 18th September 2023

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: With an increase in the number of Nipah cases in Kerala, the district administration and district general hospital are taking cautious steps to tackle the spread of virus by taking necessary precautionary measures.

With the scare of Nipah virus looming large over the district and the Malnad area being adjacent to the coastal district, the administration has banned the entry of tourists from Kerala. Owners of resorts, homestays and hotels have been suggested not to allow the entry of these tourists.

On the other hand, the hill ranges of Mullayyanagiri and Seetalayyanagiri have been beckoning visitors from different states and large numbers of people through package agencies are visiting the district. On the other hand, with bats being the carriers of the virus, local residents urged the administration to translocate bats that roost in trees. Social activist Sundaresh stressed the need to dispel fear in the minds of citizens and educate them to take preventive steps. 

Meanwhile, district surgeon of Malle Gowda District General Hospital Dr Mohan Kumar said that there is no need to panic as no cases are reported in the district but as a precautionary measure, 6 beds equipped with ventilator and oxygen facility have been kept in the special ward. Suggesting the public not to eat half-bitten fruits by bats, he advised people to take preliminary treatment.

