Home States Karnataka

Not enough storage, can’t release water to TN: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the reservoirs in the Cauvery river basin do not have enough storage to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Published: 18th September 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Minister Priyank Kharge at a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday | KPN

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the reservoirs in the Cauvery river basin do not have enough storage to release water to Tamil Nadu.

“We are filing an appeal before the Supreme Court, briefing it as to why Karnataka could not implement the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Karnataka needs more than 106 tmcft of water in Cauvery river if we have to release water to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka needs 30 tmcft for drinking water purposes, 70 tmcft to save standing crops and 3 tmcft for industries. But as on date, we only have 53 tmcft,” he said.

He termed former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s statement that Karnataka has released water to Tamil Nadu as politically motivated. All the previous governments, including Yediyurappa’s, released water to the neighbouring state when they were in power, he added.

“In a normal year, Karnataka used to release 177.25 tmcft of water. So far, we have released 37.7 tmcft. Let the former chief minister tell us where we have released 99 tmcft to Tamil Nadu. The CWMA has suggested that we release 500 cusses of water to Tamil Nadu. But we have not released it as we do not have sufficient storage,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery river Siddaramaiah Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp