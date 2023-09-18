Home States Karnataka

Release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days: Cauvery authority to Karnataka

The direction came after an emergency meeting was held on Monday in which both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu gave their representations.

Published: 18th September 2023

FILE- An image water being released from crest gates of KRS reservoir, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Udayashankar S, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority has asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, a senior Jal Shakti Ministry official said on Monday.

In the meeting, Karnataka said it could release 3,000 cusecs while Tamil Nadu demanded 12,500 cusecs of water, the official said, adding that an agreement was reached to release 5,000 cusecs of water for the next 15 days, after which the matter would be reviewed again.

Taking note of the severity of drought in the Cauvery Basin in Karnataka, which has been increasing and putting at greater risk even drinking water needs and minimum needs of irrigation, the state made submissions that it is not in a position to release water unless the inflows into reservoirs improve, the official said.

