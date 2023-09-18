'Stalin, Siddaramaiah should view Cauvery conflict as humanitarian crisis': BJP MP Siroya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya on Sunday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, urging him that both the southern states should at least break the old cycle of treating the sharing of the Cauvery river water as merely a regional conflict.

“The conflicting approach has been prevalent for decades. Instead, it is best to view it as a humanitarian crisis to be addressed maturely by two state governments. I urge both CMs (Stalin and Siddaramaiah) to meet and resolve the issue,” he stated.

In his letter, Siroya informed Stalin that Tamil Nadu should realise that Karnataka is not holding back water deliberately. It is just that its reservoirs are empty and there is drought in nearly 70 per cent of the state. Also, there is a looming drinking water crisis. “I urge Tamil Nadu to realise that Karnataka’s water needs include the water needs of lakhs of Tamil speakers, who work and live in Karnataka,” he stated.

“The best solution for this distress situation is for both states to understand each other’s need and crisis like brothers. This can happen only if the CMs of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka meet and discuss the situation. More can be achieved by their meeting than by seeking help of the Centre or courts,” he said.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya on Sunday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, urging him that both the southern states should at least break the old cycle of treating the sharing of the Cauvery river water as merely a regional conflict. “The conflicting approach has been prevalent for decades. Instead, it is best to view it as a humanitarian crisis to be addressed maturely by two state governments. I urge both CMs (Stalin and Siddaramaiah) to meet and resolve the issue,” he stated. In his letter, Siroya informed Stalin that Tamil Nadu should realise that Karnataka is not holding back water deliberately. It is just that its reservoirs are empty and there is drought in nearly 70 per cent of the state. Also, there is a looming drinking water crisis. “I urge Tamil Nadu to realise that Karnataka’s water needs include the water needs of lakhs of Tamil speakers, who work and live in Karnataka,” he stated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The best solution for this distress situation is for both states to understand each other’s need and crisis like brothers. This can happen only if the CMs of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka meet and discuss the situation. More can be achieved by their meeting than by seeking help of the Centre or courts,” he said.