Woman SI’s son doing bike stunt kills farmer in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 68-year-old farmer was killed after the son of a woman police sub-inspector from Nanjangud ran him over while doing bike stunts at Himmavu in Nanjangud taluk on Saturday.

It was only recently that the accused, a minor son of Nanjangud Traffic PSI Yasmeen Taj, had been arrested and released on bail for doing bike stunts on the Mysuru-Ooty highway.

The police said the minor was again doing stunts on his bike at the Himmavu Industrial Area on Saturday evening. He crashed into Guruswamy (68) and Govindaraju (35), residents of Himmavu, who were sitting on the roadside grazing their cattle near Asian Paints factory. Guruswamy, who sustained severe head injuries, died on the spot, while Govindharaju escaped with minor injuries.

Public had complained against teen’s behaviour

People who witnessed the accident rushed Guruswamy, Govindaraju and the accused to the government hospital in Nanjangud. Later, Govindaraju was sent to KR Hospital in Mysuru. The Nanjangud Rural police arrested the accused and booked him under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and produced him before court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

On August 19, the Siddarthanagar traffic police in Mysuru had arrested the minor for doing bike stunts in public places at Rajiv Nagar, a residential area in the city. The video of his bike stunts was uploaded on social media and it had gone viral. Based on the video, the traffic police had arrested the teenager, a resident of Udayagiri, and had seized his bike.

He was later released on bail. The teenager had also uploaded a video on his social media account flaunting a service revolver, issued to his mother by the police department. Guruswamy’s son Mahadevaswamy said the public had complained against the minor’s nuisance to police officials, including ADGP Alok Kumar, several times by producing video clips of his dangerous bike stunts on his social media account. “As he is the son of a police officer, no action was taken against him.

This negligence has caused the death of my father. We demand justice and severe action against the youth,” he added. Hundreds of farmers belonging to the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, led by Marankaiah, protested in front of the KR Hospital mortuary, condemning the incident. Marankaiah said, “We demand stringent action against the youth and proper compensation to the family of the victim.”

