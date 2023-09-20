Congress brass will decide on more deputy chief ministers: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Days after Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna pitched the idea to have more deputy chief ministers for Karnataka, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said that he is ready to become the DyCM if the party gives him the chance.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Satish, however, made it clear that he has not put any demand before the Congress high command for the DyCM post. “I am already working as a minister in the government. The DyCM post is only a promotion,” he said. Satish said that several communities voted for the Congress in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Considering that the claim for the DyCM post by prominent communities is not wrong, he said, “Having said that, one should not treat such a demand as an attempt to control the government or DyCM DK Shivakumar. There is no effort to weaken the influence of anybody with the demand for more DyCM posts. There is also nothing wrong in creating more DyCM posts as it will only give social justice.” He reiterated that the decision on appointing more DyCMs is left to the prerogative of the Congress high command.

Satish also welcomed the decision to reserve 33% of seats in Parliament and state Assemblies to women. On reports of the government not clearing pending bills of contractors, Satish clarified that the government is clearing the bills on priority. The pending bills mounted only because of the financial mismanagement of the previous BJP government, he alleged.

