Home States Karnataka

Congress brass will decide on more deputy chief ministers: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Satish, however, made it clear that he has not put any demand before the Congress high command for the DyCM post.

Published: 20th September 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi

Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Days after Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna pitched the idea to have more deputy chief ministers for Karnataka, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said that he is ready to become the DyCM if the party gives him the chance.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Satish, however, made it clear that he has not put any demand before the Congress high command for the DyCM post. “I am already working as a minister in the government. The DyCM post is only a promotion,” he said. Satish said that several communities voted for the Congress in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Considering that the claim for the DyCM post by prominent communities is not wrong, he said, “Having said that, one should not treat such a demand as an attempt to control the government or DyCM DK Shivakumar. There is no effort to weaken the influence of anybody with the demand for more DyCM posts. There is also nothing wrong in creating more DyCM posts as it will only give social justice.” He reiterated that the decision on appointing more DyCMs is left to the prerogative of the Congress high command.

Satish also welcomed the decision to reserve 33% of seats in Parliament and state Assemblies to women. On reports of the government not clearing pending bills of contractors, Satish clarified that the government is clearing the bills on priority. The pending bills mounted only because of the financial mismanagement of the previous BJP government, he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
deputy chief ministers Satish Jarkiholi Karnataka Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp