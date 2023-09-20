Crops on 42 lakh hectares destroyed due to drought in Karnataka: Krishna Byre Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Crops grown on around 42 lakh hectares of land in the state have been destroyed due to drought. This included horticultural crops on two lakh hectares of land, according to Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

He told reporters here on Tuesday that the State Government will soon submit a memorandum to the Centre seeking compensation for crop loss.

The State Government, in its memorandum, has termed the situation as a green drought. This means farmers will not be able to harvest their standing crops as they have been damaged, he said. “The satellite images show the standing crops, but that does not mean farmers can harvest them. This is causing hindrances in seeking compensation. We have sent experts from our agriculture and horticulture universities to study the affected crops. We will also explain this to the Central team which visits Karnataka to study the drought situation,” Byre Gowda said.

The minister said 195 taluks have been declared as drought-hit. “I have directed the revenue officials to prepare a memorandum in this regard to be submitted to the Centre soon,” he added.

Of the 195 taluks, 161 have been listed as severely affected and 34 as drought-hit. A survey is on in 41 taluks and based on the report, they will also be included in the list if they meet the Centre’s drought parameters, he said.

The minister said Karnataka is the first state to announce the list of drought-hit taluks. “We conducted the survey much earlier by taking into account the rainfall data from June,” he added.

Byre Gowda said the state is not facing a shortage of drinking water. A sum of Rs 462 crore is at the disposal of deputy commissioners to tackle the shortage of drinking water. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised to release more funds if needed. “We have directed the officials to use private tankers to supply water to the affected areas,” he said.

BENGALURU: Crops grown on around 42 lakh hectares of land in the state have been destroyed due to drought. This included horticultural crops on two lakh hectares of land, according to Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. He told reporters here on Tuesday that the State Government will soon submit a memorandum to the Centre seeking compensation for crop loss. The State Government, in its memorandum, has termed the situation as a green drought. This means farmers will not be able to harvest their standing crops as they have been damaged, he said. “The satellite images show the standing crops, but that does not mean farmers can harvest them. This is causing hindrances in seeking compensation. We have sent experts from our agriculture and horticulture universities to study the affected crops. We will also explain this to the Central team which visits Karnataka to study the drought situation,” Byre Gowda said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The minister said 195 taluks have been declared as drought-hit. “I have directed the revenue officials to prepare a memorandum in this regard to be submitted to the Centre soon,” he added. Of the 195 taluks, 161 have been listed as severely affected and 34 as drought-hit. A survey is on in 41 taluks and based on the report, they will also be included in the list if they meet the Centre’s drought parameters, he said. The minister said Karnataka is the first state to announce the list of drought-hit taluks. “We conducted the survey much earlier by taking into account the rainfall data from June,” he added. Byre Gowda said the state is not facing a shortage of drinking water. A sum of Rs 462 crore is at the disposal of deputy commissioners to tackle the shortage of drinking water. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised to release more funds if needed. “We have directed the officials to use private tankers to supply water to the affected areas,” he said.