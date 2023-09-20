Karnataka ex-MLA Yathindra says distributed iron boxes, cookers, video goes viral

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah landed in a controversy after a video of him claiming to have distributed iron boxes and cookers to the Madiwala (washermen) community members in the Varuna constituency before the Assembly elections went viral.

The video was shot three days ago during the inauguration of the Madiwala Association in Nanjangud. In the video, he claims that ahead of the election, an event was held to strengthen the community and thousands of people had gathered. “My father Siddaramaiah too attended the event. Cookers and iron boxes were given away and Nanjappa (a community leader) ensured that they were distributed by my father. I was supposed to attend the event, but I could not. This ensured that the community stood by my father...,” he said.

Yathindra, however, claimed in the video that the items were distributed to ensure his victory and not his father’s. This was because the event took place before Siddaramaiah decided to contest from Varuna and ahead of the election code of conduct coming into effect.

When contacted by TNIE, Yathindra said the gifts were distributed by office-bearers of the Madiwala community during their district convention held at the Varuna constituency and not by him or the party. He said that his father had decided to contest from Kolar then. “My father attended the convention as I could not,” he said.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai urged the Election Commission of India to take note of Yathindra’s statement. An election petition is already pending against Siddaramaiah. If there is evidence to prove Yathindra’s statement, ECI should take it seriously, as the distribution of freebies is a serious offense, he said.

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah landed in a controversy after a video of him claiming to have distributed iron boxes and cookers to the Madiwala (washermen) community members in the Varuna constituency before the Assembly elections went viral. The video was shot three days ago during the inauguration of the Madiwala Association in Nanjangud. In the video, he claims that ahead of the election, an event was held to strengthen the community and thousands of people had gathered. “My father Siddaramaiah too attended the event. Cookers and iron boxes were given away and Nanjappa (a community leader) ensured that they were distributed by my father. I was supposed to attend the event, but I could not. This ensured that the community stood by my father...,” he said. Yathindra, however, claimed in the video that the items were distributed to ensure his victory and not his father’s. This was because the event took place before Siddaramaiah decided to contest from Varuna and ahead of the election code of conduct coming into effect.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When contacted by TNIE, Yathindra said the gifts were distributed by office-bearers of the Madiwala community during their district convention held at the Varuna constituency and not by him or the party. He said that his father had decided to contest from Kolar then. “My father attended the convention as I could not,” he said. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai urged the Election Commission of India to take note of Yathindra’s statement. An election petition is already pending against Siddaramaiah. If there is evidence to prove Yathindra’s statement, ECI should take it seriously, as the distribution of freebies is a serious offense, he said.