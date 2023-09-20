Karnataka government to increase tobacco buying age from 18 to 21

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Health Department, along with the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, has decided to ban hookah bars in the state. It is also bringing in an amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) to increase the minimum age to buy tobacco products from the existing 18 years to 21. Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao and Youth Empowerment Minister B Nagendra met officials and experts to discuss implementing the two important decisions. Health experts, who studied the impact of hookah bars, have recommended the ban.

Dinesh Gundurao told reporters that prominent oncologist Dr Vishal Rao US had earlier proposed the ban on hookah bars. “Consuming tobacco and related products causes adverse health effects. Earlier governments had taken measures and tried to bring in changes from time to time. Even during Siddaramiah’s first term as chief minister, there were attempts to ban hookah and to create no-smoking zones in urban areas. We even got an award from the United Nations for this initiative. Karnataka has always been at the forefront of banning such products.”

He said, “Hookah bars are adversely affecting the population, especially the youth. Youngsters from 13 years to 28-29 are falling prey to hookah, which uses tobacco. We have made some amendments to the existing COPTA to ban the use of not just cigarettes, but also all other tobacco products in public. We are moving to increase the penalty amount. In the existing Act, there is a restriction on selling tobacco products near schools and colleges. We are extending it to hospitals, health-related centres, healthcare centres, temples, masjids, courts and government offices, where tobacco and related products can be sold only outside the 100-metre radius.”

He said, “Many tobacco products are used in hookah, and it was difficult to control. Bengaluru has many hookah bars. We propose to ban hookah through an amendment to COPTA. Also, a government order will be issued to all urban local bodies asking them to restrict issuing licences to tobacco sellers near some places. It will be done in the coming days. Using tobacco can cause cancer, especially among youth, and more such cases have been reported in the state. There is a need to create awareness and strengthen laws to prevent usage,” he said. Minister Nagendra said they will create awareness and counsel children as well as parents on preventing tobacco usage.

