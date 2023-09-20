Parliament is for debates, not protests: HD Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha member HD Deve Gowda said that the Parliament has to be made use of for debates and not as a stage for protests. Gowda said as they moved from the old Parliament building to the new Parliament building, they carried a lot of memories of the old building to the new and also carried the spirit of the great democracy to the new building.

The former PM said God helped him to focus on many things, including giving legislative shape to the Women’s Reservation Bill and bringing it to the Lok Sabha, conducting elections in Kashmir after a long gap, developing a focus on the North East, and looking at water treaties, water resources and irrigation needs of the nation in a new light.

The new Parliament building has more seats in the chambers of the two houses and will in the near future see India represented better, he said and added that as one of the senior-most members, he would like to tell his younger colleagues that the Parliament has to be made use of for debates and not as a stage for protests. “In my entire legislative career, I only once for a very brief moment went to the well of the House and I have regretted that decision,” Gowda added.

He said the bigger national parties should realise and acknowledge the contribution of smaller, regional parties and independent members. “In my sixty years as a lawmaker, I have been in power for only six to seven years. Regional parties and the Opposition have greatly contributed to the vibrancy of our democracy. I also led a large 13-party coalition government in 1996 made up mostly of regional parties and we did not perform badly,” he said.

KUMARASWAMY WELCOMES WOMEN’S QUOTA BILL

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has welcomed the tabling of the Bill in the Lok Sabha proposing a 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies. The former CM has also urged all political parties to support the Bill. “This historic Bill was first introduced in the Rajya Sabha on September 12, 1996, during the tenure of Prime Minister Shri @H_D_Devegowda. Unfortunately, it faced strong opposition from allies within its coalition government and was not passed. It’s worth noting that leaders from the Congress I.N.D.I.A. alliance were among those who opposed the Bill,” the former CM said. “I am delighted to see that Shri Deve Gowda’s vision has been rekindled after 27 years,” he added.

