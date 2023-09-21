Bannerghatta Biological Park report warns of virus outbreak in forests

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The death of seven leopard cubs in Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) due to Feline Panleukopenia Virus (FPV) has become a cause for concern among veterinarians and experts. They now fear that the virus may infect domestic and wildcats.

Officials of the Park on Wednesday submitted a report to the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) and to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) explaining the reasons for the death of cubs and the action taken by them.

BBP Executive Director AV Surya Sen said that they submitted a detailed report to the Central Zoo Authority of India, ZAK, and to the PCCF to initiate action.

A veterinarian with ZAK said, “It is a matter of concern. There is an outbreak of FPV. There are many instances of death of wildcats in zoos across India. We have spoken to our counterparts in other states and have learnt about it. We have information on deaths of domestic cats. So, we request pet owners to keep a thorough health record of their pets.”

The ZAK official said the cubs are vulnerable as their immune system is weak. However, its occurrence in adults cannot be ruled out. Thus, directions have been issued for a thorough health check up of all the felines. The viral infection has also become a cause for concern among forest officials.

A senior official said the death of tiger cubs in TN could be because of this virus. Only a postmortem will confirm the reasons. Subhash Malkhade, PCCF, Wildlife, said he will study the report. “The situation is under control now in BBP,” he added.

