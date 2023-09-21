Blue jellyfish wash up on Honnavar beach 

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

HONNAVAR (UTTARA KANNADA): Hundreds of blue jellyfish have washed ashore at Tonka beach near Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district, leaving visitors baffled.

Last week, a Bryde’s whale washed ashore at Tonka. “For the first time we are witnessing such a large number of blue jellyfish at Tonka beach. This began a few days ago and blue jellyfish are scattered all over the beach,” Vinay K of Tonka told TNIE.

Last year, a few of them washed ashore at Blue Flag beach in the district. Experts here said that blue jellyfish wash up the shore only when there is a variation in temperature in the sea.

“The temperature variation could be the major inducing factor which results in jellyfish blooms. Warmer temperatures lead to jellyfish bloom. They not only help increase food availability but also promote jellyfish reproduction,” Prakash Mesta, a marine biologist, said.

He said this species is a sort of hydroid. They float on water and thrive on crabs, prawns and fish. They are spread several miles across the sea forming a deep blue carpet and deprive prominent species, including dolphins, of their food.

They stick to the fins of big fish and dolphins, making it difficult for them to swim. Being fast swimmers, dolphins will not be able to swim because of this. They tend to move away from jellyfish, he said.

Blue jellyfish tend to remain in one place until food is available. “This will create a temporary fish scarcity in the region,” he said.

