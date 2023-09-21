Caregivers also need some care

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: People diagnosed with dementia are not sole sufferers. Their caregivers also feel frustrated, overwhelmed, burned out and guilty while prioritising themselves over taking care of their family members.

Addressing an online panel discussion -- The Story of Dementia: Understanding the Ailment and its Care, Bhavana Issar, founder of Caregiver Saathi, said caregiving is often considered a thankless job. It is important for a caregiver to have a coping mechanism.

People must try to improve their caregiving skills and not leave the burden on the women in the family, she added. Experts noted that 80% caregivers are women who end up taking care of the patient along with children and other family members. Ahead of the World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21, Dr Debanjan Bannerjee, Consultant Psychiatrist, Apollo Hospital, said that currently dementia is incurable.

Medicines only delay the progression of illness, modify behavioural problems and regularise sleeping and eating habits. The Dementia India Report estimates 8.8 million Indians are suffering from dementia. Keeping an eye on symptoms like hearing loss, smoking, alcoholism, hypertension, social isolation or depression can help reduce the risk of dementia by 40%, he added.

