HC asks Centre if it is willing to re-examine blocking orders of X Corp

Karnataka High Court orally sought a response from the Centre whether it is willing to re-examine its blocking orders issued to X Corp. 

Published: 21st September 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter , X corp

Image used for representational purpose.(Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court orally sought a response from the Centre whether it is willing to re-examine its blocking orders issued to X Corp. 

A division bench of Justice G Narendar and Justice Vijaykumar A Patil orally sought response while hearing the platform’s appeal against the dismissal of the petition by the single judge against multiple blocking orders issued by the Centre. 

The central government’s response was sought after senior counsel, representing X Corp, submitted that the blocking orders were not reasoned. Thus those orders need to be reviewed. Those orders can be sent for review by the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, he pleaded. 

Then the bench remarked that it could send those orders to the secretary for reconsideration if they are willing to reconsider. Therefore, the counsel should speak to the Additional Solicitor General, the bench said.  Further hearing will be held on September 27. 
 

