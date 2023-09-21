HC stays Karnataka Examinations Authority allotment of seats in mop-up round

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the notification issued by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) permitting the allotment of seats in the Mop-Up Round UGNEET-Medical-2023 to students who have already been allotted seats in the first two rounds and those who have completed admission formalities by paying the fees.

A division bench of Justice G Narendar and Justice Vijaykumar A Patil passed the interim order after hearing petitions filed by two candidates, Mahendra Reddy C N and Hitashree Y L, aspirants of the MBBS course.

The students questioned the notification dated September 14, 2023, issued by the KEA through which candidates who have already been allotted seats and taken admission, have also been permitted to participate in the mop-up round.

The court, however, made clear that those students who have not paid the fees and completed the admission would be eligible for consideration under the mop-up round. The petitioners challenged the notification on the ground that it is contrary to the general instructions issued by the KEA.



