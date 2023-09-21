Nipah surveillance on Kerala border will continue: Karnataka Health Minister

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Wednesday that the Nipah surveillance at Kerala borders of the state will continue till October 10 when the incubation period of the last Nipah case reported in Kerala lapses. Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru after holding a meeting with health officials of Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts which share border with Kerala, the minister said the state is taking all precautionary measures, though no suspected Nipah cases have been reported in the state so far.

He said alarm has been sounded in border areas and all government and private hospitals are put on high alert. About 20 check-posts have been set up in these four districts and over 10,000 people have been screened for fever, cough and other symptoms so far. Hamlets in HD Kote taluk on the border that is within 150 km from Nipah outbreak centre in Kerala and Mangaluru which has close links with Kerala are put on high alert, he said.

“The surveillance will be continued till October 10 when the incubation period of the last Nipah case (September 15) detected in Kerala comes to end. After that, the surveillance will be relaxed,” he said. To a query, he said they did not find any case definition (people who have visited the Nipah affected place) so far.

“If we come across such cases, we will take their swab and send it to virology institute for tests,” he said. The minister said the authorities have been asked to take all necessary measures by keeping the facilities for quarantine, exclusive ward, mask, kits etc ready to meet any emergencies.

Pharmacists to get more salary

In view of less takers for posts of pharmacists on contract basis in government hospitals, the Health Minister said an order has been issued to increase their salary to Rs 17,000 from Rs 12,000. He said they have requested the government to give approval to fill 100 per cent vacant posts of Group ‘D’ staff in the hospitals.

SIDDU TELLS DCS TO TAKE PREVENTIVE STEPS

Kalaburagi: The state government has alerted districts bordering Kerala to be prepared to curb the spread of Nipah from the state, Minister for Medical Education, Dr Sharanaprakash Patil said on Wednesday. Patil said though chances of spreading are lean, CM Siddaramaiah has cautioned the deputy commissio­ners and CEOs to take preventive steps.



MANGALURU: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Wednesday that the Nipah surveillance at Kerala borders of the state will continue till October 10 when the incubation period of the last Nipah case reported in Kerala lapses. Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru after holding a meeting with health officials of Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts which share border with Kerala, the minister said the state is taking all precautionary measures, though no suspected Nipah cases have been reported in the state so far. He said alarm has been sounded in border areas and all government and private hospitals are put on high alert. About 20 check-posts have been set up in these four districts and over 10,000 people have been screened for fever, cough and other symptoms so far. Hamlets in HD Kote taluk on the border that is within 150 km from Nipah outbreak centre in Kerala and Mangaluru which has close links with Kerala are put on high alert, he said. “The surveillance will be continued till October 10 when the incubation period of the last Nipah case (September 15) detected in Kerala comes to end. After that, the surveillance will be relaxed,” he said. To a query, he said they did not find any case definition (people who have visited the Nipah affected place) so far. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “If we come across such cases, we will take their swab and send it to virology institute for tests,” he said. The minister said the authorities have been asked to take all necessary measures by keeping the facilities for quarantine, exclusive ward, mask, kits etc ready to meet any emergencies. Pharmacists to get more salary In view of less takers for posts of pharmacists on contract basis in government hospitals, the Health Minister said an order has been issued to increase their salary to Rs 17,000 from Rs 12,000. He said they have requested the government to give approval to fill 100 per cent vacant posts of Group ‘D’ staff in the hospitals. SIDDU TELLS DCS TO TAKE PREVENTIVE STEPS Kalaburagi: The state government has alerted districts bordering Kerala to be prepared to curb the spread of Nipah from the state, Minister for Medical Education, Dr Sharanaprakash Patil said on Wednesday. Patil said though chances of spreading are lean, CM Siddaramaiah has cautioned the deputy commissio­ners and CEOs to take preventive steps.