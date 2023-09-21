Home States Karnataka

Police vehicles must follow speed limits

DG & IGP Alok Mohan has directed police personnel to ensure that all categories of police vehicles strictly adhere to the prescribed speed limits.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Taking note of instances where police vehicles were found to be driven beyond speed limits on highways, DG & IGP Alok Mohan has directed police personnel to ensure that all categories of police vehicles strictly adhere to the prescribed speed limits.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the state police chief stated that all national and state highways in Karnataka have maximum driving speed limit fixed and hence all the vehicles on these highways are required to be driven below the maximum speed limit fixed for them.

“However, it has been reported that sometimes various categories of police vehicles are being driven above the maximum speed limit fixed,” Alok Mohan noted.

“It is directed that all the unit officers shall ensure that police vehicles from their units follow the speed limit fixed for these national highways and state highways. Serious disciplinary action shall be taken against all concerned in case police vehicles of any category are found speeding beyond the specified speed limit on these highways,” he warned.

