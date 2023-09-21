Home States Karnataka

Rain pushes up reservoir levels in Karnataka, but still not enough to release to TN 

Kannada Horatagararu and farmers are aghast that water is being released without heeding the woes of farmers.

Published: 21st September 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Cauvery, Mekadatu
By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rainfall over the past few days has brought some succour to Karnataka, and pushed up water levels in dams, but the situation is far from comfortable. Farmers are agitated with the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s earlier direction to the state to continue to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu.

As on Tuesday evening, water storage levels were as follows: Harangi dam -- 7.762 tmcft, Hemavathi -- 16.003 tmcft, KRS -- 16.191 tmcft, and Kabini -- 11.067 tmcft, adding up to a total storage of 51.023 tmcft. About 12,000 cusecs of water flowed into the reservoirs because of good rain on Tuesday. 

Water experts say the situation is still unpredictable, and that this time last year, the water level in dams was at a comfortable 102 tmcft. Legal experts, however, state that water share between the two states has been given on a 50 per cent dependability basis, which postulates that for every year of surplus, there could be a year of drought, so there is no need to feel agitated. 

Kannada Horatagararu and farmers are aghast that water is being released without heeding the woes of farmers. Farmer leader Kurubur Shantakumar said, “The Cauvery water regulatory authorities need to be more objective, or they should be done away with.’’  “Bengaluru and the Cauvery basin cities need about 33 tmcft of water for drinking water needs,” say urban experts. Erratic monsoons over the past many years have led experts to peg the water year at July 31, instead of May 31, as drinking water needs cannot be compromised. Assuming that the monsoon arrives on June 1, there should be enough drinking water till July 31. 

At the present storage level, if a small quantity is released for irrigation, it can be done only till mid-October. The rain deficit has led to a huge fall in rain yield. Asked if the Mekedatu dam project will help resolve the water scarcity issue, experts say such projects can mitigate the situation to some extent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery water Cauvery Water Management Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp