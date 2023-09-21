Sandalwood lends its support to Karnataka farmers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following widespread criticism for their silence on the Cauvery dispute, several prominent Kannada actors took to social media to lend their support to Karnataka’s farmers. They even stated that they are ready for any struggle when it comes to matters related to land, water and language of the state.

Noted Kannada actor Darshan was one of the first celebrities from the Kannada film fraternity to take to social media to post the worries of the farmers. In the post on social media platform- X, he had said: "There is a continuous attempt to get more water by breaking Karnataka's share from Cauvery water. This year there is a lot of water scarcity in the state. There is also a lot of damage to the irrigated areas. So let us consider all the statistics and get justice as soon as possible."

Stating that farmers are the backbone of the country and Cauvery is the backbone of Karnataka farmers, senior actor and producer Shivarajkumar said farmers are already in trouble due to a poor monsoon. Taking to ‘X’, the actor advised both states (Karnataka and Tamil Nadu) to examine all aspects and find

a solution.

“Our Cauvery is our right. I believe that the government which has won with so much consensus will not abandon the people who believe in Cauvery. I demand that the experts formulate a strategy immediately and give justice. I also have my voice in the land-water-language struggle,” actor Kichcha Sudeep posted on ‘X’.

President of Kannada Film Chamber Ba Ma Harish said that many actors and those associated with the Kannada film industry have expressed their concern over the Cauvery issue. He said that while some have taken to social media, others spoke to the media.

Harish added that many actors have been visiting the film chamber office in wake of the upcoming elections and have been expressing their concern and support. In Mysuru, actor Raghavendra Rajkumar addressed his concern.

Actor Abhishek Ambareesh also posted on Instagram supporting the farmers of Karnataka.

He said, “It is not right that the Cauvery water which is the lifeblood of millions of people in Karnataka is being unjustly taken away.” Meanwhile, Kollywood actors in Tamil Nadu held a meeting expressing the concerns of the farmers in their state.

