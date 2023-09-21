Will approach SC for stay on CWMA order on water release, says Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar on Wednesday held a meeting with all-party MPs, including ministers from the State, in New Delhi on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. After the meeting, Siddaramaiah told reporters that they sought the Prime Minister’s intervention as he has the prerogative to summon representatives from both states to discuss the issue. “In the meantime, we will approach the Supreme Court to stay the CWMA’s order to release water to TN,” the CM said.

“It is not an issue of not releasing water. In fact, we have no sufficient water in our dams. To protect the Kannada land, water, language and culture, we should set aside party politics and stand united. We need 33 tmcft of water for drinking purpose, 70 tmcft to protect the standing crops, and 3 tmcft for use by industries. In all, the State needs 106 tmcft of water. But we have only 53 tmcft of water in our dams,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said Karnataka did not receive good rainfall after August, whereas Tamil Nadu received it even after August. “So, we are facing more trouble. This situation has been ably argued before CWMA by our legal team, experts and officials,” he added.

According to the Supreme Court order, the state has to release 108.4 tmcft of water to TN. It could release only 39.8 tmcft due to distress. In the absence of a distress formula, the dispute between the two states continues.

CM, DyCM to meet Shekhwat

The implementation of the Mekedatu project will help resolve the dispute, Siddaramaiah said. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singha Shekhwat on Thursday. Regardless of the meeting with the union minister, Karnataka will move the Supreme Court to stay the CWMA order to release 5,000 cusecs of water to TN till September 25. TN’s plea before the three-judge SC bench will come up for hearing on Thursday.

“Prahlad Joshi had taken the responsibility of leading our team to meet Shekhawat on Thursday. After the meeting, we will decide on the action to be taken. We are firm on moving the SC against CWMA’s order,” Shivakumar said.



