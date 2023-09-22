Home States Karnataka

Dalit man ends life after he was assaulted with a broomstick by upper caste woman

A police officer said Srinivas reportedly scolded Ashok and doubted her character of his (Ashok) wife.

Published: 22nd September 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KOLAR:  A Dalit man allegedly died by suicide after he was assaulted with a broomstick by an upper caste woman at Ularagere village in Malur taluk.  Malur police have registered a case of abatement to suicide and a SC/ST atrocity case against four people. 

Kolar SP M Narayan said Srinivas (32), a Dalit, and Ashok (32), who is an upper caste, were friends. They are daily wage labourers and residents of Ulragere village. 

A police officer said Srinivas reportedly scolded Ashok and doubted her character of his (Ashok) wife. Ashok then quarrelled with his wife. Following this, Manjula took her husband and quarrelled with Srinivas and left the place.

After the incident, Ashok reportedly fought with Manjula. In a fit of anger, Manjula on Wednesday went to the house of Srinivas and accusing him of creating problems in her family. She allegedly assaulted him with a broomstick. Unable to bear the insult, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp