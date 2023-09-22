Dalit man ends life after he was assaulted with a broomstick by upper caste woman

By Express News Service

KOLAR: A Dalit man allegedly died by suicide after he was assaulted with a broomstick by an upper caste woman at Ularagere village in Malur taluk. Malur police have registered a case of abatement to suicide and a SC/ST atrocity case against four people.

Kolar SP M Narayan said Srinivas (32), a Dalit, and Ashok (32), who is an upper caste, were friends. They are daily wage labourers and residents of Ulragere village.

A police officer said Srinivas reportedly scolded Ashok and doubted her character of his (Ashok) wife. Ashok then quarrelled with his wife. Following this, Manjula took her husband and quarrelled with Srinivas and left the place.

After the incident, Ashok reportedly fought with Manjula. In a fit of anger, Manjula on Wednesday went to the house of Srinivas and accusing him of creating problems in her family. She allegedly assaulted him with a broomstick. Unable to bear the insult, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself.

