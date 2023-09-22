Failure to present effective argument has cost Karnataka: Mandya MP Sumalatha

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mandya MP Sumalatha on Thursday said that failure of the State to argue effectively before the court and the authorities concerned has resulted in a major setback to Karnataka in the ongoing Cauvery dispute.

Addressing a press meet in Mandya DC office complex, she said, “The result is always against Karnataka... which means that the officials are failing to present a proper argument and make the committee understand the ground reality. This is what happens when proper data is not given and reports are not submitted,” the MP said.

“I was hopeful that we would get some relief from the Supreme Court. But even there we have not got the verdict in our favour. We respect the court order and will obey it. I will not make it a political issue... the situation now is that even the Union Government cannot intervene,” she elaborated.

The MP said that she met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. “He said a committee will be constituted to understand the ground reality,” she said. She further advised the Karnataka government to hold talks with TN government and make them understand the ground situation.

