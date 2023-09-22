Gowda family in Delhi for talks with BJP, details on alliance not yet clear

Bansy Kalappa By

BENGALURU: A final statement on the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal Secular alliance is expected soon, and may become clear in one or two days. Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy is headed to Delhi to meet the central BJP leadership.

JDS leaders, meanwhile, held a meeting in Delhi, attended by former PM HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy and former minister HD Revanna. It may be recalled that these leaders have been authorised by the JDS to take a final decision, and party leaders have said they would abide by any decision.

Deve Gowda is expected to speak to the media at 9.30am on Friday, though the agenda of the press briefing is not yet clear. JDS sources suggest that he may speak only on the Cauvery issue, and the JDS-BJP tie-up only later on Friday or on Saturday. A final statement would be clear after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

On Thursday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called on Gowda and spoke to him, though details of the talks were not disclosed. JDS sources said talks on seat sharing have not started and any news on that may only be speculative. “Everyone knows JDS is strong in Mandya and Hassan where they could win, and in Bangalore Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru and Tumakuru if vote transfer happens, they can help their ally win,” sources said.

Interestingly, party president CM Ibrahim, core committee chairman GT Devegowda and Bandeppa Kashempur are not in Delhi.

It may be recalled that Kumaraswamy had told the media he was going to Delhi to meet the BJP central leadership for the party’s alliance. Kumaraswamy, who suffered a stroke and was hospitalised about three weeks ago, was accompanied by son Nikhil, while Deve Gowda was already in Delhi.

JDS sources said if they decide to go with the BJP, leaders may have to deal with some unhappiness

within the party because certain sections are not in favour of an alliance with the saffron party. Sooner or later, the party may have to deal with these persons. Sources said this contentious issue may come up for discussion later, for now it is not much of a concern.

