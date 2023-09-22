Karnataka govt went to court without doing homework, says BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP and JDS accused the Karnataka Government of failing to convince the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Supreme Court about the prevailing situation in the state. They urged the government to file a review petition before the SC.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa said the Water Resources Department and Law Departments failed to put forward the arguments effectively and the government went to court without doing proper homework. He suggested to the State Government to speak to TN government. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka should have filed an appeal before the apex court when the CWMA pronounced its first orders. “Karnataka moved the apex court only after releasing water to Tamil Nadu twice.

It looks like the SC fully depended on the CWMA. The CWMA must see the ground reality

but it issued orders based on the statistics,” the former chief minister said.

Bommai further said that the State Government has to now fight at least to preserve water for drinking water purposes. The BJP did not want to do politics in the issue but the reality was that the crops were withering and the farmers must be compensated, he said.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy accused the State Government of sacrificing the state’s interests to strengthen I.N.D.I.A bloc of which DMK is a member. The former CM said he was surprised by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s silence on the issue.

