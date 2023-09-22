Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt went to court without doing homework, says BSY

Former CM BS Yediyurappa said the Water Resources Department and Law Departments failed to put forward the arguments effectively and the government went to court without doing proper homework.

Published: 22nd September 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP and JDS accused the Karnataka  Government of failing to convince the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Supreme Court about the prevailing situation in the state. They urged the government to file a review petition before the SC.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa said the Water Resources Department and Law Departments failed to put forward the arguments effectively and the government went to court without doing proper homework. He suggested to the State Government to speak to TN government. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka should have filed an appeal before the apex court when the CWMA pronounced its first orders. “Karnataka moved the apex court only after releasing water to Tamil Nadu twice. 

It looks like the SC fully depended on the CWMA. The CWMA must see the ground reality 
but it issued orders based on the statistics,” the former chief minister said. 

Bommai further said that the State Government has to now fight at least to preserve water for drinking water purposes. The BJP did not want to do politics in the issue but the reality was that the crops were withering and the farmers must be compensated, he said.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy accused the State Government of sacrificing the state’s interests to strengthen I.N.D.I.A bloc of which DMK is a member. The former CM said he was surprised by AICC chief  Mallikarjun Kharge’s silence on the issue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Cauvery water issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp