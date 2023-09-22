Home States Karnataka

Protests in Cauvery heartland; Mandya bandh on September 23

Farmers and members of various organisations took to the streets against the apex court’s directives with the Raitha Hitharakshana Samiti calling for a Mandya bandh on Saturday.

Published: 22nd September 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police guard the KRS reservoir in Mandya on Thursday  | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Protests erupted in the Cauvery heartland of Mandya and Mysuru on Thursday after the Supreme Court refused to interfere with orders of the   CWMA  and CWRC directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to TN for the next 15 days.

Farmers and members of various organisations took to the streets against the apex court’s directives with the Raitha Hitharakshana Samiti calling for a Mandya bandh on Saturday. The agitators formed a human chain in prominent junctions and blocked the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Members of the Raitha Hitharakshana Samiti and Mysugar factory achukat sugarcane growers submitted a memorandum to the officials at the Mandya Deputy Commissioner’s office urging the government not to release water to the neighbouring state as there is not enough water in the KRS and Kabini reservoirs. Calling the directives to Karnataka unscientific, they feared that there would be no water to quench the thirst of Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru and other districts in the Cauvery basin if water is released. 

Meanwhile, progressive farmer K Kemparaju of Maddur and ex-serviceman RP Ravi of Pandavapura 
have filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the release of water to Tamil Nadu and the petition will come up for hearing on Friday.

Meanwhile, sugarcane growers also staged a protest and blocked the highway.  The farmers claimed that Mettur and Bhavani reservoirs in TN have a combined storage of 69 tmcft of water. They said Karnataka being told to release water in a distress year is a death blow to the state.   

Meanwhile in Mysuru, members of the Karnataka Sena Pade staged a protest raising slogans against CWMA and TN government. Meanwhile, several Kannada activists and members of Kannada Chaluvaligara Sangha staged a protest in front of the CADA office in Mysuru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery water dispute Water scarcity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp