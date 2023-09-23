Cauvery water crisis: Karnataka govt will decide on its strategy after Sept 26, says DKS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government will decide on its strategy on the Cauvery water crisis after September 26, when the state’s case will come up for hearing in courts, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after a Cabinet meeting here on Friday.

The advocate general explained the Cauvery issue to the cabinet. “Tamil Nadu had sought over 7,000 cusecs which the Supreme Court rejected, while our appeal that we cannot give 5,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu too was rejected,” he added. Shivakumar said that on an average, 3,500 cusecs of water flows to Tamil Nadu naturally. “We were told to release 5,000 cusecs till September 26 and we will decide our strategy after that.”

He said, “Our government is pro-farmer. Let other parties play their politics, but we will work for farmers. On the other side of the border, they are committed to release water to farmers, while on our side,

we can only take care of drinking water needs. We have already released 34% of water to Tamil Nadu.”

He said they have requested the Union government to invite the Tamil Nadu government too for talks on the Cauvery issue. He said that during the Supreme Court hearing, there was a mention of Mekedatu project as the Tamil Nadu government had appealed to the court to stop the project. The previous government had filed an affidavit.

Though the government had kept aside Rs 100 crore for the Mekedatu project, it never took off. “But we are now taking it forward by producing the documents before CWMA and by talking to the authorities concerned about the Supreme Court order. The project is yet to get the environment clearance and other approvals,” he added. The court also realised that the project is important for both states, he added.

