Cauvery water: Not following SC order will not be a violation, says HDK

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he supports the bandh called by the people of Mandya to protest against the release of water to TN. He said he will return to Bengaluru from Delhi on Saturday morning and will head directly to Mandya. He said, “I briefed (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah on the ground situation.”

He said the State Government filed the petition before the Supreme Court too late. Urging the government not to follow the SC order, he said, “If the court passes a strict order that cannot be followed, the State Government’s decision in the interest of the people will not be a violation of the order.” But legal experts said it would amount to contempt of court.

They said Kumaraswamy too had released water during his tenure as CM. Kumaraswamy said, “In the state, we have three former chief justices of India, several retired Supreme Court judges and six legal experts who worked as advocates general. Doesn’t the government have the common sense to invite them and hold meetings?”

