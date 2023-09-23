Cauvery water row: Congress politicising issue to hide its failures, says Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said that if the State Government neglects Karnataka’s interests in the Cauvery water row, pontiffs, farmers, and citizens of Bengaluru will rebel against it.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the party office-bearers of the Cauvery basin districts regarding the next course of action on the Cauvery issue, Bommai said the government has been committing mistakes from day one. “The state had to release 7.5 tmcft of water to TN for not effectively presenting the case before the Supreme Court.

Even after this, the government has not disclosed its course of action before the people of Karnataka. BJP would view this seriously and hold protests in the Cauvery basin districts,” he said.

He accused the government of doing politics to cover up its failures. “Our Congress leaders are not ready to talk to TN CM MK Stalin and instead, they point the fingers towards the Centre,” he added. He said that the government must file an interim application before the apex court about drinking water for Bengaluru and the use of additional quantity of water by TN.

‘ANANTH KUMAR WAS ALWAYS A SAVIOUR’

Speaking at ‘Ananth Kumar 64’ the birth anniversary of former union minister HN Ananth Kumar, Bommai said whenever any issue related to Karnataka came up at the Central Government level, Ananth Kumar was always a saviour. Recalling Ananth Kumar’s contribution to Karnataka, Bommai said in the Krishna water-sharing issue when both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana demanded a separate allocation of water, Ananth Kumar had directed the law secretary to write a letter in favour of Karnataka. When the officer refused, Ananth Kumar told him that he would be changed, Bommai said and added after that the officer put his signature.

