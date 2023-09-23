Increase thermal power production: Siddaramaiah to officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday questioned energy department officials on poor generation of power from thermal power units. He pointed out that there was no increase in power generation over the past four years in thermal power stations, against the installed capacity of 32,009 MW, at a review meeting of the energy department. In 2017-18, power production had increased to 27,780 MW, from 14,048 MW in 2013-14 in the thermal units, he added.

Siddaramaiah instructed officials to take all necessary steps to ensure electricity generation is in accordance with the installed capacity of the thermal plants, but told them not to use wet coal. Officials stated that power generation had been affected because of the poor quality and quantity of coal supply, and it had been brought to the notice of the central government. A request has been made for two additional coal rakes on a daily basis, and tenders have also been called for importing coal.

Generation of renewable energy and use of solar electric pump sets for irrigation was also discussed. The chief minister told officials to ensure there are no illegal pump sets and prevent power transmission leakages, including in urban areas.

Officials informed him that 1.35 crore consumers are getting ‘zero bills’ under the Gruha Jyothi scheme in the state. For the month of August and September, bills for Rs 1,400 crore have been generated and submitted to the state government for clearance. To the demand of Rs 2,500 crore by various energy supply corporations (Escoms) for the establishment of power substations, Siddaramaiah said the financial situation and details would be discussed in the cabinet.

